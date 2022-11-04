Police commissionerate overhaul in 3 districts; education directorates merger

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday announced reorganisation of the police commissionerate system in Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur districts and merger of the basic and secondary education directorates.

Also, the council of ministers decided to create a new post of director general of school education, who will be in charge of the merged directorates. So far, the departments had separate directors.

The Cabinet decided that the rural areas of Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur will be merged in the commissionerates. With this, the entire district will be headed by the police commissioner.

The system of having a separate police force for rural areas encountered “practical problems” and it was decided that it would be more helpful if the revenue and police districts have the same geographic limits, it was claimed.

It was also decided to give powers of executive magistrates to assistant commissioners of police, additional commissioners of police, deputy commissioners of police, joint commissioners of police and police commissioners of Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar, Kanpur Nagar and Varanasi.

The Council also decided to give the powers to make any technical amendment to the post of director general of school education (DGSE) to the Chief Minister along with powers regarding creation of posts and rights and duties that lie therein.