Illegal kidney transplants for Rs 1 crore: Kanpur cops expand probe to dozen hospitals in 4 more districts

Kanpur Police have identified 12 hospitals in four districts for potential links to a multi-crore kidney racket, seeking verification from CMOs in Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Lucknow.

Police have written to the chief medical officers (CMOs) of Kanpur Meerut, Ghaziabad and Lucknow districts, seeking verification of hospitals whose role purportedly surfaced during the investigation into an alleged kidney transplant racket busted in Kanpur last week.

Police have identified nearly a dozen hospitals in the four districts that are likely to have direct or indirect links with the alleged racket, investigators said.

“We have written to the CMOs of Meerut, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Kanpur to verify details of the hospitals identified during the probe,” said Kanpur Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) SM Qasmi Abidi.

So far, police have arrested eight persons, including five doctors, an ambulance operator, and two operation theatre technicians, in connection with the case.