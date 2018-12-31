Police carry out encounters to avoid transfers: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that the state police is following the ‘Thoko Neeti’ (encounter policy) of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to avoid getting transferred.

Advertising

Criticising the government in connection with the death of a head constable in Ghazipur on Saturday, Akhilesh said, “The government has done a historic job on law and order. Law and order has never been worse in Uttar Pradesh as it has been under the present BJP government. The incident in Ghazipur is a failure of the government and administration as it was the prime minister’s programme and intelligence must have had information about where protests are being held…”

He further said, “Ghatna is liye ghati hai, kyonki mukhyamantri ji ki bhasha sochiye. Wo sadan me hon ya manch par hon, unki ek hi bhasha hai. Aur bhasha ye hai ki ‘Thok do’. To kabhi police ko samajh me nahi aata ki kise thokna hai, aur kabhi janta ko samajh me nahi aata ki kise thokna hai (Such incidents happen because…the chief minister — whether he is on a dais or in the House — says ‘Thok do’…so the police don’t understand who has to be eliminated, neither does the public).”

Explained A firm stand on encounters despite Opposition’s barbs State police records say there have been over a 1,000 encounters this year, in which over 65 “criminals” have been killed. Since he took over as chief minister, Yogi Adityanath has been facing flak over his alleged support to the practice of encounters in order to check heinous crimes. Despite being attacked by the Opposition repeatedly over this issue, he has always been firm on his decision and even asserted in state Assembly that criminals should be answered in a language they understand.

“Aur sachchai to ye hai ki jis adhikari ko ye pata lag jata hai ki ho sakta hai uska transfer ho jaye, wo usi samay adhikari encounter kar deta hai aur encounter kar ke so apni posting dobara wahi kara leta hai (The truth is that when policemen come to know that they may get transferred, they do an encounter to avoid being posted elsewhere),” the former chief minister alleged.

Advertising

Taking a dig at Adityanath, Akhilesh said, “The government is not distributing laptops because the CM doesn’t know to operate a laptop.”

Asked about chances of him forming an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said, “Yahaan vicharon ka sangam hoga, logon ka sangam hoga (There will be a confluence of thoughts and people

here).”

Asked whether Congress will be a part of this confluence, a PTI report quoted him as saying, “I said that there will be sangam of people and thoughts. All answers are included in this.”