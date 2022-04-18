scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Police bands to play patriotic music at memorials, tourist places weekly: CM Yogi Adityanath

The CM was in the Gorakhpur division to review law and order, and infrastructure development projects.

By: Express News Service | Lukcnow |
April 18, 2022 3:04:44 am
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File image)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Sunday that police bands will play patriotic music at martyr memorials and tourist places in the state every week.

A senior state government functionary said that the objective of the move was to inculcate a sense of patriotism among people and draw tourists to these places. According to officials, police bands earlier performed patriotic music in programmes on the occasion of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Uttar Pradesh Diwas’. The proposal in this regard was pending and the CM, they added.

While reviewing the progress of development projects, Yogi directed the officials to ensure that the ongoing projects are corruption-free, transparent and completed within a stipulated time-frame. No revised estimates, he said, should be required if the projects get completed within deadlines.

He also instructed the officials for a better communication with public representatives and hold meetings with them at least once a month.

