Uttar Pradesh: Police attach properties, bank accounts of jailed former MP Rizwan Zaheer

THE BALRAMPUR police have attached properties and bank accounts of jailed former Samajwadi Party MP Rizwan Zaheer (55) under Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

A two-time MP and three-time MLA, Rizwan Zaheer is lodged in jail along with his daughter Zeba Rizwan and son-in-law Rameez in connection with a murder case that took place during the recently concluded Assembly election.

“We identified properties of Rizwan Zaheer in Lucknow and Balrampur that he amassed through illegal means. The total cost of these properties is around Rs 79 crore. The process of attaching properties has begun. We have seized house, land and three bank accounts of Rizwan Zaheer. The total cost of seizure is around Rs 3.28 crore,” said Superintendent of Police, Balrampur, Rajesh Kumar Saxena.

He added that a letter would be sent to authorities in Lucknow requesting to seized identified properties of Rizwan Zaheer in Lucknow. Rizwan Zaheer won from Balrampur Lok Sabha constituency twice as SP candidate – in 1998 and 1999. He won Assembly elections from Tulsipur Assembly seat thrice – as an Independent in 1989, as SP nominee in 1993, and as a BSP candidate in 1996. In 2019, he joined BSP but did not contest the parliamentary election. Last year, he returned to the Samajwadi Party.

In January this year, the Balrampur police arrested Rizwan Zaheer and five others including his daughter and son-in-law, in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old local Samajwadi Party leader, Firoz Ahmed alias Pappu.

Firoz Ahmed, who joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) last October, was on his way home in Tulsipur on January 4 night when he was attacked by a group of men who slit his neck. During investigation it came to light that murder was a fallout of political ambition and domination in the area as Firoz was preparing to contest the Assembly election from Tulsipur seat. Rizwan has 14 criminal cases against him, On the other hand, Rizwan Zaheer, who recently returned to the Samajwadi Party from BSP, was also vying for party ticket for his 33-year-old daughter Zeba Rizwan.

Police said Rizwan developed enmity with Firoz because of his rising popularity in the area and suspected that he may get the Samajwadi Party ticket to contest from Tulsipur constituency. Since Rizwan wanted to get the ticket for his daughter, he decided with others to eliminate Firoz, police added. On January 4, when victim Firoz was returning home he was allegedly attacked by three criminals hired by former MP.

Rizwan, his daughter and son-in-law were booked for allegedly conspiracy in connection with the murder. Police said chargesheet has been filed in the murder case and accused are still in jail. In the recently concluded Assembly election, Zeba Rizwan, who contested as an Independent , lost to the BJP’s Kailash Nath.