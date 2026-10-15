Police announce Rs 25,000 reward for ‘influencer’ wanted in Lucknow cafe owner’s death

Lucknow police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of model and social media influencer Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi and their driver Tanveer Ali alias Danish. The three are wanted in connection with the death of 27-year-old cafe owner Shiva Sharma, who fell from the fourth floor of an apartment in the city’s Hazratganj area last week.

Sharma was reportedly in a live-in relationship with Shraddha. His family has alleged that he was pushed from the building. “The three are wanted by us, and after they went untraceable, a reward of Rs 25,000 each has been declared on them,” said Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikrant Vir. Police are conducting raids to trace them.