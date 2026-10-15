Police announce Rs 25,000 reward for ‘influencer’ wanted in Lucknow cafe owner’s death

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Lucknow police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of model and social media influencer Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi and their driver Tanveer Ali alias Danish. The three are wanted in connection with the death of 27-year-old cafe owner Shiva Sharma, who fell from the fourth floor of an apartment in the city’s Hazratganj area last week.
Sharma was reportedly in a live-in relationship with Shraddha. His family has alleged that he was pushed from the building. “The three are wanted by us, and after they went untraceable, a reward of Rs 25,000 each has been declared on them,” said Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikrant Vir. Police are conducting raids to trace them.
Shraddha, a native of Rae Bareli district, was living in a rented accommodation at Awadh Green Apartment in Hazratganj. A police officer said they gathered information on her background and learnt that she was married but living separately from her husband.
Police suspect the three left the state soon after learning that a murder case had been registered against them. During the preliminary investigation, police collected CCTV footage from the apartment, which showed Sharma falling from the building. Statements of people connected to Sharma and the accused are being recorded.
According to police, a postmortem examination recorded 10 injuries on Sharma’s body. The report stated that his death was caused by a fall onto a hard surface. Police said the accused’s phone records placed them near the apartment. Their alleged roles in the incident, however, will be established after further investigation and the recording of their statements. The deceased’s family lodged a complaint at Hazratganj police station, alleging murder and naming Shraddha, her sister, their driver and two unidentified persons.
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