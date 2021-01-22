Police: 3 held for kidnapping, killing 10-yr-old boy in Kasganj

As stated in the news report, the objections raised by the DEA and Niti Aayog were recorded in the minutes of the meeting of the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) dated December 11, 2018 and it is these interventions were reproduced in the January 15 news report.

Three persons were arrested Thursday in connection with the abduction and murder of a 10-year-old boy at Pithanpur village in Sidhpura police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district.

Police said the boy was kidnapped on Monday evening over enmity between the two families, which are related to each other. The three accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar, Amar Pal and Raj Bahadur.

Circle Officer (Patiyali) Gavendra Pal Gautam said Lokesh was kidnapped from near his house. “Lokesh’s body was recovered on Wednesday, following which we launched a search for the accused,” said Gautam.

He added, “The two families live close to each other and have neighbouring farm lands. The dispute started after Lokesh’s family objected to installation of some irrigation equipment by the family of the accused. Three people then kidnapped the boy.”

A police statement issued on Thursday said, “On January 19, a complaint was received from Kishanveer Singh that his 10-year-old son Lokesh was missing. A case was lodged under 364-A (kidnapping). Three teams were formed for the case.” Lokesh’s body was recovered from a field outside the village, said police.

Police said Ajay was intercepted Thursday following a tip-off. “During a brief confrontation with police, he suffered a bullet wound in his leg… The remaining accused were also arrested on Thursday,” the statement said.