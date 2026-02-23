Within hours of Prayagraj court order, UP Police files POCSO FIR against Swami Saraswati

The FIR copy mentions the time of the registration of the case 11.37 pm Saturday, and the time of occurrence of the alleged offence between January 13, 2025, and February 15 this year.

By: Express News Service
2 min readLucknowFeb 23, 2026 07:48 AM IST
Swami SaraswatiThe FIR has been registered under BNS section 351 (3) and sections 5l, 6, 3, 4 (2), 16, 17 of the POCSO Act. (File Photo)
Within hours of a POCSO court issuing the order, Prayagraj Police lodged on late Saturday night registered an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, Mukudanand Brahmachari and others for allegedly sexually assaulting minors during this year and last year’s Magh Mela.

The court had ordered the SHO of Jhunsi police station to register the case on Saturday.

As per the FIR, the complainant of the case is Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj.

The FIR has been registered under BNS section 351 (3) and sections 5l, 6, 3, 4 (2), 16, 17 of the POCSO Act. The accused face charges of aggravated penetrative sexual assault on child under different POCSO sections for which the punishment ranges between 7 years to life imprisonment. Under BNS section, the accused face charges of aggravated criminal intimidation.

On February 7, the court, after hearing the application, had directed the Prayagraj Police Commissioner to submit a detailed inquiry report on the “factum of commission of the alleged incident(s) in the matter”.

