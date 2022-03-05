PM’s ‘Hindu dharam ki raksha’ remark a lie: Rahul in Varanasi

Taking part in a roadshow in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the PM “protects his lies” and not the “Hindu dharam” as he claims. He also mocked at the Prime Minister, saying that he (PM) could not “stand in Ganga properly” even though he “claimed to have fought a crocodile as a child”.

Rahul attempted to strike a chord with the voters by invoking his family’s link with Uttar Pradesh and its people. “Hum bhi UP ke hain, hamara pariwar bhi Allahabad ka hai…Modiji kehte hain hum videshi hain (We are also from UP, out family is also from Allahabad. PM Modi says we are foreigners),” Rahul said while campaigning for Congress candidate Ajay Rai in Pindra Assembly constituency.

He was accompanied by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Both leaders also paid obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

“Priyanka said that votes are cast in the name of religion…you tell me what is Hindu dharma…truth it is,” he said.

“Modiji comes, tells lies and then claims what he does to protect the Hindu religion, but the fact is that he only protects his lies. He does not protect the poor, farmers or labours, but only his lies to save his chair,” Rahul said. He also listed out the promises and announcements made by the Prime Minister that never materialised.

He also targeted the Samajwadi Party with which the Congress was in alliance in the 2017 polls, alleging “goonda gardi in police stations” during its rule in the state. Rahul termed the Bahujan Samaj Party as the “B team” of the BJP, adding that the party is “finished”.