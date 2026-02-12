PMLA probe: ED raids premises linked to UK-based Islamic preacher in two UP districts

The agency initiated its probe on the basis of three FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police on charges of fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted search operations at two residential properties linked to UK-based Islamic preacher Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan, in Azamgarh and Sant Kabir Nagar districts as part of an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency initiated its probe on the basis of three FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police on charges of fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy. The FIRs alleged that Khan was initially employed as a primary school teacher in a madrasa in 1984 and acquired UK citizenship in 2013.

Despite acquiring foreign citizenship, he continued drawing salary till 2017 and received pensionary benefits till 2023 even after his retirement, it has been alleged.