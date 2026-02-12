PMLA probe: ED raids premises linked to UK-based Islamic preacher in two UP districts

Agency initiated probe on the basis of FIRs filed by UP Police on charges of fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy

By: Express News Service
2 min readLucknowUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 11:54 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted search operations at two residential properties linked to UK-based Islamic preacher Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan, in Azamgarh and Sant Kabir Nagar districts as part of an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency initiated its probe on the basis of three FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police on charges of fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy. The FIRs alleged that Khan was initially employed as a primary school teacher in a madrasa in 1984 and acquired UK citizenship in 2013.

Despite acquiring foreign citizenship, he continued drawing salary till 2017 and received pensionary benefits till 2023 even after his retirement, it has been alleged.

He concealed foreign citizenship, misrepresented nationality, unlawfully acquired immovable properties, and received government salary and retirement benefits without entitlement, the FIR says.

It is also alleged that illegal funds were routed through NGOs controlled by Khan in the guise of donations and were utilised for constructing madarsas and acquiring properties.

During the course of the investigation, financial analysis revealed that more than Rs 5 crore was received in the bank accounts of Khan and entities controlled by him, including accounts with the Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India, in his personal capacity as well as in the name of Raza Foundation and Kuliyatul Banatir Razabia Educational and Welfare Society.

The investigation revealed substantial transactions between 2007 and 2025.

Incriminating documents and records relating to acquisition of 17 immovable properties were recovered during the search operations, officials said.

The declared purchase value of these properties is about Rs 3 crore, against the present market value of Rs 20 crore, it has been alleged.

Live Blog
