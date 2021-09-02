‘PM weeded out corruption in housing schemes through direct benefit transfer’: Uttar Pradesh CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged corruption in the housing schemes of previous state governments, and claimed that this had changed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana.

The chief minister claimed that beneficiaries earlier used to receive only half the allocated amount but this culture changed because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Before the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, only half the amount of these schemes used to reach the beneficiaries. There used to be corruption in the amount reaching the public, but PM Modi opened bank accounts for the poor and with the amount reaction directly into bank accounts by direct benefit transfer has put a stop to corruption,” Adityanath said at a virtual event in which he handed over to 5.51 lakh beneficiaries the keys of houses built under the PM Awas Yojana (Rural) and the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) at a cost of Rs 6,637.72 crore. The beneficiaries were from the districts of Ayodhya, Sonbhadra, and Rae Bareli.

Adityanath added, “In just last four years, over 4.73 lakh houses have been made available to people in rural and urban areas of the state. Today 5.51 lakh beneficiaries are entering their homes. I extend my congratulations and best wishes for this too.” Adityanath said about 70 per cent of the beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana are women. “Through this scheme, these women are on the path of becoming self-reliant,” he added.

The CM also watched a presentation on a Baba Gokarnanath rural residential area developed in Lakhimpur Kheri. He congratulated the officials involved in the project, and asked the state administration to follow the model to develop housing clusters in rural areas. He also issued directions for the construction of a biogas plant and a gym to encourage the ‘Khelo India’ plan.