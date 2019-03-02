PM washing feet of sanitation workers best example of social equality: Adityanath

UTTAR PRADESH Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath on Friday drew parellels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s act of washing feet of safai karmacharis during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad and lord Krisha washing feet of his friend Sudama and said that by doing that, Modi has set the best example of social equality in the world.

“You may know of an incident in Dwapar (era) wherein Lord Krishna is washing feet of his friend Sudama. And you must have seen that in Prayagraj (Allahabad), the Prime Minister of this country washed feet of safai karmacharis who are associated with the Swachh Bharat Mission. What better example of samajik samrasta (social equality) this country and the world requires. There cannot be a bigger example of social equality in the world than the person occupying the highest Constitutional office of the country showing respect for those who belong to the lowest rung of the society and acknowledging their work by washing their feet,” Adiyanath said.

The UP Chief Minister was addressing a religious congregation on the subject of social equality organised as part of the ongoing Girnar Shivratri Kumbh Mela in Bhavnath Taleti, the foothill of Mount Girnar in Junagadh district.

He also said that only a PM like Modi can defend the country’s borders. The CM also credited the PM for cleanliness in the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad and claimed that Modi has helped make it a global event.