PM to visit President Kovind’s ancestral village in UP today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Friday accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to his ancestral village, Paraunkh, in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also visit the village with them.

The visit comes a month before the end of Kovind’s term as President.

Paraunkh has been developed as a “model village” with a yoga park, open-air gym, and an Anganwadi centre with its own “nutrition vatika”, among other facilities.

The PM’s trip will begin with offering prayers at Pathri Mata Mandir, followed by a visit to BR Ambedkar Bhawan, government officials said. Modi will then head to the ancestral home of Kovind, which has been converted into a community centre — “Milan Kendra” — which undertakes different social sector activities, including helping self-help group women. He is likely to interact with the beneficiaries of the government schemes there.