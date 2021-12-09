PM to lay foundation of 600-km Ganga Expressway on Dec 18

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will lay foundation of the 600-km, six-lane Ganga Expressway — connecting Meerut to Prayagraj in the state — in Shahjahanpur district on December 18, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told mediapersons on Wednesday.

After a meeting with officials of the districts concerned and public representatives regarding the project, Adityanath said the PM would lay the foundation of Ganga Expressway — set to be country’s longest expressway — that will connect western Uttar Pradesh to eastern UP via central UP. The CM said industrial clusters would be developed along the expressway and an airstrip would be developed in Shahjahanpur for emergency landings.

Adityanath said public facilities, including a trauma centre, would also come up along the expressway. At some places, helipads will also be developed for emergency landings and operation of air-ambulances, he said.

The CM said the expressway, proposed from Meerut to Prayagraj, would be developed at a cost of around Rs 36000 crore. The six-lane expressway would be further expanded to eight lanes. He said nearly 96 per cent of the total required 7,386 hectares of land of 518 gram panchayats had been acquired for the project.

Between Meerut and Prayagraj, the expressway will pass through Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Pratapgarh districts.

The foundation stone laying event of this expressway would be a historic moment, from the point of view of development and removing economic imbalance and generating employment opportunities and increasing per capita income, he said.

Last month, PM Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Express in Sultanpur district.

