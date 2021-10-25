PM to launch key healthcare scheme from Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit on Monday Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district and his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, where he will launch the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) along with other development projects worth Rs 52,00 crore.

The PM’s visit to Uttar Pradesh – which will also involve public meetings in both the districts — comes just months ahead of Assembly elections in the politically crucial state. UP goes to the polls early next year.

Leaders of the ruling party have stepped up preparations, with state BJP leaders meeting the central leadership in Delhi to discuss a roadmap earlier this month. Analysts say the BJP’s popularity in some areas of the state may have been dented due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three controversial agricultural laws.

A press release said the PM will inaugurate projects in Siddharthnagar around 10:30am and reach Varanasi by 1:45pm.

From there, he will launch PMASBY – a pan-India scheme aimed at strengthening health care infrastructure across rural and urban areas of the country.

Under the initiative, critical care services will be made available in all districts that have a population of over 5 lakh. It also envisions the setting up of integrated public health laboratories in all districts of the country, along with providing support for 17,788 rural health centres in 10 states.