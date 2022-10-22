PM to launch Deepotsava in Ayodhya tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Sunday to take part in the Deepotsava celebrations on the banks of the Saryu river ahead of Diwali. This will be the first time that Modi will attend Deepotsava, which is organised by the BJP government for the past six years.

As per the schedule, PM Modi will reach Ayodhya around 5 pm and offer prayer at Ramlala Virajman before inspecting the ongoing construction work of the Ram Temple. In the evening, he is scheduled to take part in the aarti on the Saryu river ghat. After the aarti, Modi will inaugurate the Deepotsava celebrations.

The state government has set a target to light 15 lakh diyas during the Deepotsava celebrations this year. Five animated tableaus and 11 Ramleela tableaus will also be showcased along with dance of different states during the occasion. Arrangements have also been made for 3-D shows at Ram ki Paidi along with a musical laser show at the banks of Saryu.

According to an official, 30 gates have been installed to welcome tourists and each has been given a name after mythological characters associated with Ramayan, including Sita Dwar, Shabari Dwar, Ahilya Dwar, Jatayu Dwar, Ram Setu Dwar, Bharat Dwar among others.

The government is also preparing to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 66 development projects for Ayodhya during the Deepotsava celebrations, an official said, adding the projects are for the city’s development like transport, public works, tourism and dairy development.

Two Nagar Panchayat buildings – Bhawan Kumarganj and Khironi Suchitaganj, built at the cost of Rs 147 lakh each — would also be inaugurated, the official added. Some of the other projects include driving training institute (Rs 856 crore), the development of Queen Ho Memorial Park (Rs 21 crore), and the third phase of drinking water scheme of the Urban Development Department (Rs 54 crore).

Further, the government will develop Hanuman Kund and Svardkhani Kund at the cost of Rs 1.45 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively. The government also proposed to build an auditorium with a capacity of 216 people at the cost of Rs 4.88 crore.