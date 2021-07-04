PM to inaugurate nine new medical colleges in UP on July 9

Nine medical colleges in nine districts, which are said to be ready for operations, will be opened to the public by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 9. The facilities are tipped to majorly boost medical infrastructure in the state.

According to a statement issued by the state government, this is the first time in the history of Uttar Pradesh that these many medical colleges will be inaugurated in a single day. They are coming up in Deoria, Etah, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh and Sidharthnagar districts.

The new facilities would make it easier for people to access quality healthcare.

“It is a belief of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that every district should have a medical college. In the state with the highest population there were only 12 medical colleges till 2017 and now the number under the present government has increased to 48 so far. Construction work of 13 more medical colleges is going on at a great pace.

The government has already recruited around 70 per cent faculty of the new medical colleges. (The) appointment process of over 450 faculty members in these colleges is going on. CM has directed the authorities concerned to ensure full transparency in the recruitment process,” the statement read.

It added that to boost healthcare in the state, the government is working on a war footing to set up 441 oxygen generation plants. As many as 131 of these plants are already in operation. The state has 3,500 health sub-stations, 1,475 PHCs and 399 Urban PHCs. In addition to that, 5,424 health and wellness centres are also operational. The state has also got six new super specialty blocks, as well as AIIMS at Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur with working OPDs, the statement further said.