PM to inaugurate 9 new medical colleges on July 30

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate nine new medical colleges in the state on July 30.

A state spokesperson said the nine new medical colleges will be made functional by July-end. “All these medical colleges will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 30 from Siddharthnagar district,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the medical colleges that will be located in the districts of Deoria, Etah, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh and Siddharthnagar.

In view of the proposed programme of the PM, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked the administration to complete all necessary arrangements on time.

The spokesperson added, “Earlier, the state had only 12 medical colleges till 2017. But as soon as the Yogi government came to power, the number got multiplied by four in four years.”

He added, “In this sequence, the government has planned to open medical colleges on the Public-Private-Partnership model in 16 districts that do not have any medical college yet.