PM slams previous UP govts, says poor bore brunt of ‘wrong policies’

Releasing assistance worth Rs 2,691 crore to over 6 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) in Uttar Pradesh through a video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted previous governments in the state for the condition of poor and said the poor had to bear the brunt of “wrong policies and intentions”.

He also questioned the quality of housing provided by previous governments through housing schemes. “The situation during previous governments, I am especially talking about Uttar Pradesh, the poor never believed that the government can help them in making houses. The housing schemes, which were there in the past, the kind of houses constructed are not hidden from anyone,” he said. “The mistake was of wrong policies but it was my poor brothers and sisters who had to suffer,” he said.

At last, the Prime Minister said strictness against criminals and rioters and control on law and order along with projects like expressways has attracted big companies to Uttar Pradesh now and has also opened up opportunities for small units.

The PM said considering the mistakes of the past and in order to free the poor from the troubles, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yoajna Gramin was launched.

Targeting the previous Samajwadi Party-led government in the state, the Prime Minister said, “I remember how problems were faced when this scheme was launched in 2016.”

The Prime Minister said several letters were written to the previous government and several reminders sent by the government of India as well as his office, seeking the list of beneficiaries so that assistance could be sent to their accounts but no one responded.

“The assistance was ready but the letters and requests were ignored. This behaviour of that government has still not been forgotten by the poor of UP,” he said.

Praising the work of the current government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said that today the target is to build 22 lakh houses in Uttar Pradesh out of which approval has been given for 21.5 lakh houses, and 14.5 lakh poor families have already got their houses.

He said that out of 6 lakh beneficiaries, about 5 lakh are getting the first instalment for their houses, and about 80,000 are getting the second instalment and would have their houses ready by the next winter.

“No nepotism, no politics of vote bank, no caste… if someone is poor, then they are the beneficiaries of the scheme,” said the Prime Minister.

Emphasising on women empowerment through the scheme, the Prime Minister said that mostly, ownership of these houses is in the name of the women in the families. He further said work to build these houses at the local level has been given to not just men but also women i.e. “Rajrani”.

Wishing people on the occasion of “Prakash Purab”, he said that he feels that he has the blessings of Guru Govind Singh, who has given him the opportunity to serve.

He said the country is moving ahead in the direction shown by Guru Gobind Singh and added that the strength and courage shown by Guru Gobind Singh comes through service and truth.

The Prime Minister also said Uttar Pradesh has been ranked first in the country for generating 10 crore mandays under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to support migrant labourers who came back to the state during the pandemic.

“On one hand, strict action against criminals and rioters… and on the other, control on law and order; on one hand, swift progress on several expressways and on the other, a large institution like the AIIMS. From the Meerut expressway to the Bundelkhand Ganga expressway… development in UP will be swift. This is why big companies are coming and opportunities opening up for smaller businesses.”