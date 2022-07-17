PM slams freebie politics: Revdi culture dangerous, need to end it

Targeting political opponents and accusing them of promising freebies in exchange for votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday cautioned people, especially the youth, against this “revdi culture” saying it is “very dangerous” for the country, its development and well-being.

Speaking in Kaitheri in Jalaun district after inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway, Modi said, “Today in our country, attempts are being made to collect votes by distributing free revdis (sweets). This revdi culture is very dangerous for the development of the country. People of the country, especially the youth, need to be careful of this revdi culture. People of revdi culture will not build expressways, airports or defence corridors for you.”

“People of revdi culture feel that by distributing free revdis to people, they can buy them. Together we need to defeat this thinking. Revdi culture needs to be removed from the country’s politics,” he said.

“Away from the revdi culture, we are living up to the expectations of people by building roads and rail routes. For the poor, we are building new houses, completing irrigation schemes, building dams, setting up electricity units so that the lives of the poor and farmers improve, and darkness does not envelope the future of our youth,” he said, adding that the “double engine government” — of the BJP in UP and at the Centre – “is not taking the shortcut of distributing free revdi.”

The Prime Minister has been speaking out against the practice of promising freebies for votes, calling it “shortcut politics”. Earlier this week, speaking in Deogarh in Jharkhand after launching projects that included inauguration of an airport, Modi cautioned against politics based on populist measures: “Today there is a big challenge in our country which needs to be seen and understood: the problem of short-circuit politics. It is very easy to lure people and get votes by making promises without thinking of the consequences. But this is the biggest truth — that a country that plays shortcut politics faces short-circuit.”

Launching the Bundelkhand Expressway, Modi listed projects undertaken and inaugurated by the BJP government: “The Kashi Vishwanath Dham beautification project was started by our government and completed. The same for Gorakhpur AIIMS. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway too. The Bundelkhand Expressway is also an example. Work on this was to be completed in February next year, but it has been done 7-8 months in advance. Despite the problems of Covid, we have completed the work well before time. This kind of work makes people realise that the sentiment behind their vote is respected and utilised.”

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and other dignitaries were present for the inauguration of the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway. It will connect Chitrakoot with the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Etawah.

Modi said the way UP is developing under the “double engine government” is “astonishing”.

“In UP today, more work is happening in ensuring better connectivity than was done in the seven decades since Independence… The distance from Bundelkhand to Delhi has decreased by three-four hours… This will also give pace to industrial development of the entire Bundelkhand,” he said.

“There was a time when it was thought that the best traffic facilities were for big cities… But now, the government’s approach has changed. And this Modi and Yogi. Now, the old thinking has been left behind and we are moving forward in a new way… Every corner of UP is ready to run fast… This is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” he said, adding “I will ask Yogiji to build a tourism circuit so that people from across the world come here to see the forts” of Bundelkhand.

Welcoming the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Today is a historic day for Bundelkhand. A 296-km-long expressway is being inaugurated by the Prime Minister… This will give new impetus to the economy of Bundelkhand and UP.”