PM says Opp is in habit of attacking him, praises Yogi

Amidst Opposition heat against the Yogi Adityanath government over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday showered praise on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister while accusing the Opposition of having made a habit of criticising him “day and night”.

Modi was in Lucknow to inaugurate or lay foundation stones for several urban development projects. He urged people to understand the difference between UP before 2017 (when the BJP was elected to power) and after, and said that urban planning was earlier a victim of politics.

Calling UP the land of Lord Ram, Krishna and Buddha, which made it the government’s duty to develop it, the PM said politics was earlier played on even basic facilities like electricity and roads.

Some “mahaanubhav (great people)”, he said, want to know what Modi has done after becoming PM, and added he wanted to tell them something that would leave them stunned. “Aaj pehli baar mein aisee baat bataana chaahata hoon, jiske baad bade-bade virodhee, jo din-raat hamaara virodh karne mein hee apni oorja khapaate hain, vo mera yeh bhaashan sunane ke baad toot padne waale hain (Today, for the first time, I want to talk about such a thing that my big opponents, who spend their energy day and night opposing us, would be shattered).”

Under his government, three crore urban poor families had got pucca houses, thus making them “lakhpatis (millionaires)”, Modi said. “Three crore poor families become millionaires in such a short tenure, this is a big thing in itself. Now you will say that Modi is making such a big claim, how will he do it? Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, about three crore houses have been built in the country. You can guess the cost of them. These people are now millionaires.”

Modi added that while the previous government in UP had been allotted funds for “construction of 18,000 houses for the poor but did not even build 18”, the Adityanath government had constructed nine lakh houses for the urban poor in the state and 14 lakh houses were under different stages of construction.

He said the people of UP could see for themselves the difference from previous governments. While before 2017, he claimed, power supply would be out for longer durations than when it was available, leaders would decide who got it. “Now electricity is being distributed equally to everyone, everywhere. Now even a poor man’s house gets electricity. Construction of village roads no longer requires any recommendation,” Modi said.

The PM said he was happy that 80% of the houses being given under the PM Awas Yojana across the country were either owned by women or they were the joint owners.

Handing over pucca houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of UP virtually, he said they would celebrate this year’s Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath, Guru Purab, Eid-e-Milad and many more festivals in their new home.

Modi added that he wanted to give UP “home work” before he left: “Seven-and-a-half lakh diyas will be lit in Ayodhya, 18 lakh diyas will be lit in the house of my poor families (on Diwali). Lord Ram will be happy.”

He also dedicated a research chair named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow.