PM reviews Varanasi development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting of development projects in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. In a video conference, Modi reviewed the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project, and others on national waterways, ring roads, a by-pass, and an international convention centre called “Rudraksh” being built in collaboration with Japan.

According to an official statement, the PM directed officials to increase the tourism and travel footprint by fast-tracking projects such as the one on cruise tourism, rejuvenating Khidkiya and Dshaswamedh Ghats, and ensuring audio-visual display of Ganga aarti on screens.

Modi also directed officials to organise week-long festivals related to countries such as Japan and Thailand, where Buddhism is practised, to celebrate their art and cultural heritage.

Officials were also told to identify a model road that can be developed as “Gaurav Path” to reflect the city’s heritage.

The Prime Minister was told that more than 100 major projects with a financial flow of about Rs 8,000 crore were being undertaken in Varanasi at present.

