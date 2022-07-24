scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

After PM’s push: Govt to develop 31 forts in Bundelkhand as tourism centres

In a meeting in Lucknow on Saturday, the CM directed the officers to prepare a concrete work plan for tourism development in Bundelkhand considering the historical and cultural significance of the region.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 24, 2022 2:44:59 am
CM Yogi Adityanath during a meeting with officials in Lucknow, Saturday. (Express Photo)

A week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the fort tourism industry of Europe and urged the Uttar Pradesh government to work on a tourism circuit for forts located near the Bundelkhand Expressway, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that the state would be developing 31 historical forts in Bundelkhand region as tourism centers. In the meeting, the chief minister also directed officials to start with the restoration of forts, develop heritage hotels and water sports facilities for tourists.

In a meeting in Lucknow on Saturday, the CM directed the officers to prepare a concrete work plan for tourism development in Bundelkhand considering the historical and cultural significance of the region. He also directed them to get a coffee-table book published with all information about the archaeological, cultural and historical importance of the various forts in districts like Jhansi, Banda, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Chitrakoot.

During a discussion about the Kalinjar fort that is spread across a 542-hectare area, the CM said a light and sound show, façade lighting and activities like camping, trekking and rock climbing should be organised by encouraging participation of private enterprises. He asked directed officials to explore the possibilities of activities like star gazing at night and nature trails at these forts.

The officials were told to work out plans for developing forts of Barua Sagar, Tahrauli, Digara ki Garhi, Champat Rai ka Qila, Mahal Mahipal Niwas and Raghunath Rao ka Mahal into heritage hotels and beautify these monuments with facade lighting. The government will also be looking into starting water sports and adventure tourism activities in the lakes located near Barua Sagar and Talbehat forts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...Premium
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder DragonPremium
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon

Adityanath directed the officials to follow the public private partnership model for funding restoration projects for forts and other heritage sites. The CM said that the officials could explore corporate social responsibility opportunities for funding these initiatives and that the state government would also fund these projects as per requirements.

More from Lucknow

During the meeting, officials told the CM that the Archaeological Survey of India-protected Talbehat fort was in a good condition and it was a major centre of attraction for the tourists. The CM directed officials to work on improving the quality of roads leading up to the fort. He added that a professional agency should be roped in to conduct a study for the restoration of Bundelkhand’s forts and exploring more tourism opportunities in the region.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Premium
Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music
Know Your City

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement