PM opened gateway for people of Tamil Nadu: Shah at Kashi-Tamil meet

Addressing the concluding ceremony of one-month-long Kashi-Tamil Sangamam programme in Varanasi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that with this event Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened a gateway for the people of Tamil Nadu to be welcomed across India and that such efforts should have been made just after Independence.

There instead was a time when attempts were made to dissolve “poison” between different cultures and communities, Shah claimed.

Praising the National Education Policy (NEP) and making an appeal to the Tamil Nadu government to start medical, technical and legal studies in Tamil language, the Home Minister said, “Pure Bharat ko dekhiye, janiye aur apne aap ko Bharat ke saath jodiye (experience the entire country, understand it and connect with India)”.

It was just a starting of an attempt to connect the cultures of the country that should have been made right after the country got Independence, he added.

“Now the time has come for the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ which can happen by connecting the cultures and building bridges between communities. While many countries of the world were formed due to geo-political reasons, India is the only country which is a “geo-culture country”, as it was formed on the basis of culture. Also, the unity of this country is based on its culture,” Shah claimed.

An event like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, he said, is not just an attempt to connect Tamil Nadu and Kashi or just the “north” with the “south” but also to connect languages and cultures of the country.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who along with Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and some Union ministers was present on the occasion, said in his address that the state government would soon develop a memorial for Tamil writer and poet Subramania Bharati who had settled in Varanasi. While Kashi remains the centre of religion, culture and spiritual consciousness of India, Tamil Nadu has been the centre of knowledge, art and culture since ancient times, he added.

The delegates from Tamil Nadu were also taken to the house where Bharati lived.