PM oblivious to how UP govt is destroying democracy: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after participating in a “silent protest” here against the “jungle raj” in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi, who is in the state on a three-day visit, was at the demonstration near a Gandhi statue here for over one-and-a-half hours.

“I sat on a silent protest to attract the attention of the people of the country to how the Constitution and democracy are being destroyed in Uttar Pradesh,” said the Congress leader.

Lashing out at Modi for praising CM Yogi Adityanath’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic, Gandhi said, “Is this your vikaswad [ideology of development] that when the second wave of corona was spreading, then you conducted panchayat elections in the state. So many people were infected with corona, what was your system that so many teachers died due to Covid but you went ahead with panchayat elections?”

She added, “He [PM Modi] is not able to see what is happening in the state since he is praising Yogi ji and his administration for women’s security.” The PM had made the comments the day before from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi during the launch and foundation laying of several multi-crore projects.

Priyanka Gandhi claimed that when the rural election results did not go in the BJP’s favour, it resorted to violence during Zila panchayat chief and block pramukh elections. The Congress leader alleged the administration and police had kidnapped Opposition candidates. “Your administration and your police kidnapped candidates. Women candidates were beaten, their clothes pulled. In many villages, violence is being induced, people are being shot at, what is happening in this state? This kind of anarchy is being spread by the Uttar Pradesh government because it has completely failed.”

Earlier in the day, Priyanka garlanded the Gandhi statue, and was given a grand welcome by party workers while she was on her way to the party office. She said she would be in the state for the next few days. “We are here to stand in favour of democracy…to speak in favour of the public…”