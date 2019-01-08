PM Modi to visit Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi this month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend a public meeting in Agra on January 9, a ground-breaking ceremony for over 100 projects on January 20 in Lucknow and the ‘Pravasi Bhartiya Divas’ in Varanasi that begins on January 21.

While Agra is a reserved Lok Sabha constituency represented by BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria, who is also chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, PM’s visit comes at a time when BSP and SP have decided to keep space open for non-dominant caste parties in their upcoming alliance for the Lok Sabha elections and the two allies of the BJP in the state – Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party and Apna Dal – sulking alleging “negligent” behaviour towards smaller parties.

Modi would inaugurate projects and also lay foundation stone of various projects on January 9 in Agra, which falls under Braj region of BJP. “We are preparing for a grand rally in Agra and people from neighbouring districts of Braj region would also participate in it,” said a senior BJP leader, adding that there would be more visits of Prime Minister in the state this month.

Meanwhile, sources in the government said that Modi is also likely to be present at the ground-breaking ceremony of over 100 projects worth Rs 60,000 crore in Lucknow on January 20.