Be impatient for self-reliant India, PM Modi tells students at IIT Kanpur’s 54th convocation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday addressed the 54th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur and asked the students to become impatient for a self-reliant India, follow their passion for technology and innovation but not become robots themselves.

Addressing students, the PM said they have the responsibility to give a direction and pace to the nation till the next 25 years. “When you are stepping out with IIT’s legacy at the time of the Amrit Mahotsav, you should move with the dream of how India would be in 2047. You have to hold the responsibility of India’s journey of development in the next 25 years. You’ll have to work for an India when you will have completed 50 years of your life and for that you need to work from now.”

My faith is in India's youth, who will turn our vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat into a reality.

Indicating scope in areas like artificial intelligence, energy, climate solutions, high-tech infrastructure, technology in health solutions like robot-assisted treatments and digital diagnosis, the Prime Minister said, “Imagine, we are the gate of so many possibilities, these possibilities are for you and you have a major role in this. These are not just your responsibilities for the nation but are the dreams of many generations which you have the good fortune to fulfill.”

The Prime Minister stressed that the 21st Century is completely technology-driven. “Even in this decade, technology is going to increase its dominance in different fields. Life without technology would now be incomplete in a way,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister communicated his reading of the national mood to the students and said, “Today, the thinking and attitude of the country is the same as yours. Earlier, if the thinking was that of perfunctory work, then today thinking is action and result-oriented. Earlier, if there was an attempt to get away from the problems, then today resolutions are taken to solve the problems.”

The Prime Minister lamented the lost time that should have been utilised for nation-building since the 25th anniversary of Independence. He further added that if he is sounding impatient, that is because he wants the passing out students to become impatient for a self-reliant India in the same way. “Self-reliant India is the basic form of complete freedom, where we will not depend on anyone,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that initiatives like Start-up India, Atal Innovation Mission, PM Research Fellowships and National Education Policy have been launched in the past seven years to build the foundation of a self-reliant India.

The PM remarked that in this 75th year of independence, India has more than 75 unicorns and more than 50,000 start-ups. Of these, 10,000 have come only in the last six months, the PM highlighted. “Today, India has emerged as the second-largest start-up hub in the world and the third largest country in Unicorns,” PM said.

However, he also advised the students not to choose shortcuts and comfort over challenges.

Calling the students the finest tech minds of IIT who “eat, drink and breathe technology”, the PM appealed to them to never forget human elements of life and never become robot versions of themselves.

He added, “When it comes to sharing joy and kindness, do not keep any password and enjoy life with an open heart.”

He also asked students to “work on coding but maintain the connect” with people and remember human intelligence.