People coming up with new ways to stand in way of Muslim womens’ rights, says PM Modi

The Yogi Adityanath government has consistently worked towards preventing crimes against Muslim women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. The Opposition parties, meanwhile, has stood in the way of Muslim women’s progress for the sake of votes, PM Modi added.

Addressing an election rally in UP’s Saharanpur, the prime minister said that by banning the practice of triple talaq, the BJP government has ensured justice for Muslim women. “But when the Opposition parties saw our Muslim sisters praising Modi, they felt they had to stop them,” he said. “To stop them, they have been coming up with new ways to stand in the way of their rights and aspirations.”

While the BJP government stands with every Muslim woman who is a victim, the party’s detractors have been “misleading” them, PM Modi added. “Those people are tricking Muslim sisters so that the life of Muslim daughters is always behind,” he said. He went on to say that the 2013 Muzzafarnagar riots as well as the violence in Saharanpur in 2017 “are proof of how people are targeted under political patronage”.

Hitting out at the Opposition parties PM Modi said: “People have decided to vote for those who develop Uttar Pradesh. Those who keep UP riots-free, those who keep our mothers and daughters free of fear, those who keep criminals in jail, people will vote for them. A whole parivaar-vaad party is making fake promises. They had promised electricity but kept UP in the dark all throughout.”

He also accused the Samajwadi Party of engaging in “fake socialism” through dynasty politics. “Can you see Lohia ji’s, George Fernandes’, Nitish Kr’s families? They’re socialists. I received letter that 45 ppl from SP, hold some post. This dynasticism is threat to democracy,” he said.

The government has no business doing business, PM Modi said, adding that his focus would be on small farmers, building roads and other facilities for the public.