Lucknow: PM Modi hands over keys to 75,000 beneficiaries of central housing scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT in Lucknow on Tuesday. He digitally handed over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries.

Addressing on the event, PM Modi said, “Under PM Awas Yojana, over 80% of the houses are either owned by women or they are joint owner of these houses. After 2014, our government has given the permission to build over 1.13 crore houses under PM Awas Yojana, in the city. Of these, over 50 lakh houses have been built & given to the poor so far.”

“Under PM Awas Yojana, Central government has transferred nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in the accounts of the poor. 3 crore families, who were living in slum area and didn’t have pucca houses, got an opportunity to become ‘lakhpati’ with a single scheme. It is a big thing…. these people are ‘lakhpati’ now,” he added.

Attacking the previous Uttar Pradesh government, Modi said, “Previous UP govt did not want to construct houses for poor people.”

The Prime Minister, who arrived at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan to take part in ‘Azadi@75-New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ conference-cum-expo along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Governor Anandiben Patel, walked through the three exhibitions being set up in the expo.

He also flagged off 75 buses under FAME-II for 7 cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi & Ghaziabad. PM Modi also inquired about the Ayodhya development masterplan.

Meanwhile, ahead of PM Modi’s Lucknow visit today, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a viral video of an SUV running over farmers at a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri district of the state.

Posing questions to the prime minister, Gandhi who was detained on Monday asked: “Have you seen this video? (She held a mobile phone showing a jeep running over a group of farmers, which Gandhi claimed is from Lakhimpur Kheri) Why hasn’t this man been arrested? Leaders like us who want to visit Lakhimpur Kheri have been put under custody without any FIR, I want to know why this man is free?”