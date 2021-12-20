PM Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh on Dec 21 for ‘women empowerment event’

Apart from this, PM Modi will also transfer first-month stipend in the accounts of 20,000 Business Correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), i.e. Rs 4,000 each. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been making frequent visits to Uttar Pradesh recently, will return to the poll-bound state on December 21 for a Prayagraj event aimed at empowerment of women through self help groups.

The government has claimed the “one-of-its-kind” programme will be attended by about 2 lakh women, where PM Modi will initiate transfer of Rs 1,000 crore to Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) to benefit about 16 lakh women members.

The event comes at a time when the Congress, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, has made women empowerment one of its chief promises.

During the programme, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of over 200 manufacturing units for supplementary nutrition. These units, funded by SHGs and to be constructed at the cost of about Rs 1 crore each, aim at providing Supplementary Nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in 600 blocks of the state.

The groups that will receive the Rs 1,000 crore fund transfer include 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh each and 60,000 SHGs getting Revolving Fund of Rs 1,5000 each.

Apart from this, PM Modi will also transfer first-month stipend in the accounts of 20,000 Business Correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), i.e. Rs 4,000 each. These business Sakhis, appointed to provide financial services at the grassroot level in rural areas, are paid a stipend of Rs 4,000 for six months. Later, they are expected to earn through commission on transactions.

As part of a state government scheme for women, the PM will transfer over Rs 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme, which aims at providing conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life, adding up to Rs 15,000 per beneficiary.