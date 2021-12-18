PM Modi to lay foundation of Ganga Expressway today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the ambitious Ganga Expressway project in Shahjahanpur district on Saturday. The 594-kilometre expressway — one of the longest in the country — will boost connectivity between western and eastern UP. It would span over the districts of Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. It would start from Bijauli village in Meerut and would end near Prayagraj’s Judapur Dandu.

The estimated cost of the greenfield expressway is around Rs 36,200 crore and six lanes will be built in the first phase of construction. It is expandable up to eight lanes. The project was undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), which roped in IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd for constructing it.

In a statement on Friday, the company said that it has received a letter of award from the UPEIDA for developing the Group 1 of Ganga Expressway greenfield project. It also said that it will develop the 129.7-km stretch from Meerut to Badaun under Group 1of the four groups of the project, with a cost outlay of Rs 6,555 crore.

The UP government also plans to build a 3.5-kilometre airstrip in Shahjahanpur district to assist emergency take-offs and landing of Indian Air Force planes. An industrial corridor with various clusters along the expressway has also been proposed.

The UP government inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway last month. Its two other ambitious projects — Bundelkhand Expressway and the Gorakhpur Link Expressway— are currently in various stages of construction.