PM Modi to lay foundation of defence plant in Jhansi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a Bharat Dynamics plant in Jhansi on November 19 as part of the Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv celebrations.

The three-day event, which starts on November 17, commemorates Rani Laxmi Bai’s birth anniversary, part of the year-long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark 75 years of Independence. It will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, officials said.

In a statement, the government said that Modi will “dedicate/launch several new initiatives” of the Defence Ministry “in a grand ceremony being organised in the precincts of Jhansi Fort”. The events are being organised along with the UP government, and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also participate in it.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said Modi on November 19 will lay the foundation stone for the Bharat Dynamics plant in Jhansi, set to come up at a cost of Rs 400 crore, which will make the propulsion system for anti-tank guided missiles. The plant will be part of the Jhansi node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

Modi will also hand over indigenously developed defence systems, including the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to the Indian Air Force; drones developed by Indian start-ups to the Army; and advanced electronic warfare suites, designed by DRDO and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited, for destroyers, aircraft carriers and frigates to the Navy, Kumar said.

The Defence Ministry will also launch a nation-wide programme to scale up simulation training facilities for the Army, Navy and Air wings of the NCC, increasing them from 17 to over 200.

During the event the government will also dedicate a new structure to set-up 100 Sainik Schools across the country in participation with private educational institutions, as approved by the Cabinet recently. The new 100 schools are to be set up in the next two years.