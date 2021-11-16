PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district on Tuesday. He had laid the foundation stone of the project on July 14, 2018.

The infrastructure project, which is one of the biggest completed by the Yogi Adityanath government and cost an estimated Rs 22,496 crore, has been billed as the “carrier of development” to the underdeveloped Purvanchal region.

The expressway starts from Chandsarai village on the outskirts of Lucknow and ends at Haidaria village on National Highway 31 in Ghazipur district. The six-lane highway establishes a direct link between the National Capital Region and eastern Uttar Pradesh till almost the Bihar border. The Yamuna Expressway connects Noida to Agra while the Lucknow-Agra Expressway goes up to the state capital. The Purvanchal expressway will end about 18 km from the UP-Bihar border.

On Tuesday, the Indian Air Force will perform an airshow at the event that will be held along a 3.2-km stretch at Karwal Kheri that has been specially designed to enable fighter aircraft to land. There are 18 flyovers, seven railway over bridges, seven long bridges, 104 minor bridges, 13 interchanges and 271 underpasses on the highway that covers the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

The government has developed land banks along the expressway and the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority has been authorised to develop industrial hubs along the highway.

Though the project is one of the ambitious projects of the Yogi Adityanath government, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has sought credit for it and pointed out that land acquisition for the project started during its time in power. The government has pointed out that it is a greenfield project as its fresh alignment was finalised before its foundation stone was laid in 2018.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav Monday accused the BJP of trying to claim credit for the SP government’s work before the Assembly polls, and alleged that the Yogi Adityanath administration compromised on the quality of the expressway.

In response, Adityanath, who personally reviewed the preparations for Tuesday’s event, said the SP was incapable of inaugurating any project.

“The public has not left them capable of any inauguration because they did not have any vision for development and because of their negative mindset. Those who created hurdles before development are today making attempts to associate their name with every work,” the chief minister added.

In a tweet in Hindi on its official handle, the UP BJP said, “The manner in which Akhilesh Yadav is beating the drum of kagazi [on paper only] expressway, his next tweet will be that ‘Ram temple has also been built by the Samajwadi Party government.’ Take this credit also Akhilesh ji…when you tell so many lies then one more lie can do…”

In the last 12 months, the BJP government has been racing against time to complete major infrastructure projects, especially expressways, ahead of next year’s Assembly elections. Besides the Puvanchal Expressway, the government has been focusing on three more expressways — 297-km Bundelkhand Expressway, from Chitrakoot to Etawah; Ganga Expressway, from Haridwar in Uttarakhand to Varanasi; and 91-km- Gorakhpur-Link Expressway.

(With PTI inputs)