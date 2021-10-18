PM Modi to inaugurate UP’s third airport in Kushinagar on October 20

Uttar Pradesh’s third international airport—after Lucknow and Varanasi—will be inaugurated in Kushinagar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20, the government stated in a press release on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will also be present on the occasion.

The airport will get operational this week, with the first flight, carrying 125 dignitaries and Buddhist Monks, set to arrive from Colombo. “The International Airport will get operational this week to ease cumbersome travel of earlier times and facilitate the air travel requirements of International Buddhist pilgrims in India,” the ministry stated in the press release.

It added, “Inauguration of the Kushinagar Airport will facilitate the pilgrims from across different parts of the world by providing seamless connectivity to various Buddhist sites in the region. Direct aviation connectivity with South Asian countries will make it easier for tourists arriving from Sri Lanka, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore etc to reach Kushinagar and experience the rich heritage of the region. Tourism inflow is expected to rise by upto 20% with inauguration of the flight.”

The new terminal has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore. (Source: PIB) The new terminal has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore. (Source: PIB)

The new terminal building at the airport is spread across 3600 sqm and has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore. It is equipped to handle 300 passengers during peak hours.

The ministry stated that besides helping promote Buddhist pilgrimage centres, the new airport will also boost opportunities for the export of horticultural products like banana, strawberries and mushroom.