PM Modi to inaugurate Ganga Expressway on April 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ganga Expressway on April 29 at an event in Hardoi district, adjoining Lucknow, officials said.

According to the government, the Ganga Expressway spans over a total length of 594 kilometres, starting from Bijoli village in Meerut and ending near Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. This route will directly connect western Uttar Pradesh with the eastern region of the state.

The expressway will connect 12 districts including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. A total of 519 villages are connected through this project and the government aims economic activities in both rural and urban areas.