PM Modi to inaugurate Ganga Expressway on April 29

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ganga Expressway on April 29 at an event in Hardoi district, adjoining Lucknow, officials said.
According to the government, the Ganga Expressway spans over a total length of 594 kilometres, starting from Bijoli village in Meerut and ending near Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. This route will directly connect western Uttar Pradesh with the eastern region of the state.
The expressway will connect 12 districts including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. A total of 519 villages are connected through this project and the government aims economic activities in both rural and urban areas.
At present, the government claimed, UP accounts for around 55 percent of the country’s total expressway network. With the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway, this share will increase to nearly 60 percent. Improved connectivity will reduce logistics costs, providing significant benefits to industries and trade. The expressway will act as a new industrial corridor, attracting investment, the government said.
The expressway also aims to promote religious and cultural tourism by accelerating the connectivity to places like Prayagraj and increasing tourist footfall.
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