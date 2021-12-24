PM: Talk of cow may be crime for some; for us it is sacred, mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that “the cow is a mother to us and sacred”, and those who consider this to be a “crime” do not realise that the livelihood of crores of people depends on cattle.

The Prime Minister made the remarks at a rally after inaugurating and laying the foundation of 27 projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. This was his second visit to Varanasi in as many weeks. Among the projects he inaugurated was the “Banas Dairy Sankul” project. The dairy will have a capacity to process 5 lakh litres of milk a day, and will be built over 30 acres of land for an estimated Rs 475 crore.

Modi paid tribute to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, commemorated as Kisan Divas (Farmers’ Day). “Humare yahan gaay ki baat karna, govardhan ki baat karna..kuch logon ne aise haalat paida kar diye hain ki jaise koi gunaah kar rahe hain… Gaay kuch logon ke liye gunah ho sakti hai. Humare liye gaay maata hain, pujniya hain [Some people have created such a situation it seems that talking about cows is a crime. While it can be a crime for some, for us cow is mother and it is sacred and worshipped],” he said.

Taking a dig at rival parties, Modi said those making jokes about cows and buffaloes forget that the livelihood of eight crore families in the country depends on “pashudhan [livestock]”.

The PM laid the foundation of a biogas electricity plant for the Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union in Ramnagar area, and launched a website and logo for the “Conformity Assessment Scheme”. The logo will serve as the mark of quality of dairy products. He also transferred Rs 35 crore bonus to the accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy.