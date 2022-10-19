PM Modi likely to attend Deepotsav in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend Deepotsav celebrations and review the progress of the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya on October 23 – a day before Diwali – officials said. The three-day Deepotsav kicks off on October 21 and would see the state government trying its hand at bagging a Guinness World Record by lighting up 17 lakh diyas at Ram ki Paidi and other places in Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also visit Ayodhya on Wednesday to take stock of preparations for the Deepotsav celebrations.

According to government sources, the prime minister is expected to offer prayers at the under-construction Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi, attend the rajyabhishek of Shri Ram at Ram Katha Park, the Saryu aarti and a grand display of digital fireworks.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said he has not yet received any information about the PM’s visit. However a senior official working with the state government said, “We are expecting to get it soon.”