Kashi-Tamil confluence as holy as Ganga-Yamuna sangam: PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on Saturday and said that the Kashi-Tamil confluence is as holy as Ganga-Yamuna Sangam.

The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam event aims at rediscovering the “centuries-old bond of knowledge” and ancient civilizational linkage between the North and the South.

Speaking during the inauguration, Modi hailed Kashi and Tamil Nadu as timeless centers of culture and civilization. “The two regions are also the centres of the world’s oldest languages Sanskrit and Tamil,” Modi said, PTI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, in Varanasi, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. UP CM Yogi Adityanath is also seen.(PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, in Varanasi, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. UP CM Yogi Adityanath is also seen.(PTI Photo)

Modi said, “If in Kashi there is Baba Vishwanath, then in Tamil Nadu there is the blessing of Lord Rameshwaram. Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are ‘Shivmay’ (drenched in the devotion of Lord Shiv) and ‘Shaktimay’ (drenched in the devotion of Goddess Shakti),” he said at the event in his Lok Sabha constituency.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam event has been planned on a grand scale with the Uttar Pradesh government in co-ordination with the Government of India. Visitors can get a glimpse of the Dravidian culture and also introduce the culture, cuisine and music of Tamil Nadu to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister arrived in Varanasi and was greeted by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, music composer Illaiyaraja were also seen taking part in the inauguration.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “With the Kashi-Tamil Sangmam being held here, visiting people will not only be introduced to the prospering cultural heritage but will also be introduced to age-old cultural unity,” news agency ANI reported.

About 75 stalls showcasing the cultural diversity of Tamil Nadu are being put up at the Amphitheater Ground of BHU in Varanasi, which will display the products, handicrafts and handlooms of Tamil Nadu. Along with this, an exhibition depicting the struggle of freedom fighters will also be organised.

More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are visiting Varanasi and will participate in seminars and interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest.