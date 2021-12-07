PM targets SP: Those wearing red caps are like ‘red alert’ for UP

Targeting the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the run-up to the assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that “laal topi waale (those wearing red caps)” – alluding to leaders and workers of the opposition party – were like “red alert” for Uttar Pradesh as they wanted to be in power to show mercy to terrorists, free them from jails and fill their own coffers through scams.

Such people left the ideologies and discipline of socialists Ram Manohar Lohia and Jai Prakash Narayan long ago, Modi said, without naming the SP.

“Today, entire Uttar Pradesh knows very well that those with ‘laal topi’ have been concerned about ‘laal batti (red beacon)’ and they are not bothered about your pain and sorrows. Those laal topi wallas want power to commit scams, fill their own coffers, illegal grabbing [of properties and resources] and give free hand to the mafia,” the Prime Minister said, addressing a public meeting after dedicating to the nation three mega projects – the AIIMS, a fertiliser plant and a new ICMR centre – in Gorakhpur

“Laal topi walon ko sarkar banani hai atankwadion par meharbani dikhane ke liye, atankiyon ko jail se chhudane ke liye aur isliye yaad rakhiye laal topi wale UP ke liye red alert hain, red alert yani khatre ki ghanti hain (those wearing red caps want to form government to show mercy to terrorists, release them from jails. Hence, remember that those wearing red caps are red alert for UP),” he said.

Accusing previous governments of double standards, the Prime Minister said they did not show interest in a fertiliser plant in Gorakhpur although everyone was aware about its need for farmers of the region and to generate employment.

He said there was also a demand for the AIIMS in the region for several years. “But those who were running the government before 2017 (SP), they made all kinds of excuses… Previous government half-heartedly allotted land for the Gorakhpur AIIMS out of compulsion,” Modi said.

He said the inauguration ceremony was a befitting reply to those who have the hobby of raising questions over the timing. “They can never understand that the double-engine government remained focused on development and did not stop work even during the Covid-19 crisis,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also said that sugarcane farmers in the state cannot forget that the previous government made them cry to get payment for their crops and the payment was made in installment – with gaps of several months. He also said that scams and irregularities were also found in matters relating to sugar mills.

The Prime Minister said that earlier only few districts had VIP status in getting electricity but the Yogi Adityanath government has made every district VIP and every village is now getting equal power supply.

Continuing to target the opposition parties, the Prime Minister said that the previous governments gave a bad name to the state by sheltering criminals. He said during the tenure of the current government, mafia were inside jails and investors were now investing in the state. “This is double development of double engine and hence UP trusts on double-engine government,” he said.

With top leaders of BJP allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party present on the stage, the Prime Minister recalled laying the foundation stone for the AIIMS and fertiliser plant five years ago. He said the inauguration of the two projects on Tuesday reflected the working style of the government – of finishing projects once undertaken.

He said the inauguration of the fertilizer plant and AIIMS sends out a message that when there is a double-engine government, the speed of implementing developmental works is also doubled.

“When there is a government that cares for the poor, deprived and oppressed, it also works hard and shows results by bringing them along. Today’s event is proof that when the new India is determined, nothing is impossible,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that when he got the opportunity to serve in 2014, fertiliser sector in the country was in a very bad condition. Several major factories were lying closed and import of fertiliser was constantly going up.

To get nation out of that crisis, he said, his government worked with a three-pronged approach – stopping misuse of urea by introducing 100% neem coating of urea, giving soil health cards to farmers and laying emphasis on increasing production of urea, and reopening closed fertiliser plants to increase production. He said that with the completion of five fertiliser plants in different parts of the country, 60 lakh tonnes of urea will be available now. The Gorakhpur plant is one of them, and it will play an important role in making the country self-reliant in urea production, he said.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the Yogi Adityanath government for the “unprecedented” work done for the sugarcane farmers in recent years. He lauded the state government for increasing the remuneration for sugarcane farmers and for paying almost as much as previous governments paid to sugarcane farmers in the past 10 years.

The Prime Minister also noted the drastic reduction in cases of Japanese Encephalitis in seven districts of Gorakhpur and Basti divisions and the growth of medical infrastructure in the area. “With the AIIMS and ICMR centre, the fight against JE will gain new strength,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said under the previous governments of opposition parties, development of projects which were inaugurated had become impossible. But the Modi government made that possible, he said.