PM Modi in Varanasi today, to inaugurate Rs 590 cr worth projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Thursday to inaugurate and lay the foundation of various development and infrastructure projects.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Varanasi after his party’s resounding win in the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, Modi will inaugurate Akshay Patra’s midday meal kitchen at LT College, which has a capacity of cooking meals for around one lakh students.

The PM will later inaugurate Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at the International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksh. The Shiksha Samagam will discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).

It is being organised by the Union Ministry of Education as a platform for eminent academicians, policy-makers and academic leaders to “deliberate and share experiences and discuss the roadmap for effective implementation of NEP-2020”. During the three-day convention, panel discussions on nine themes, identified for Higher Education under NEP 2020, will be held. These themes are multidisciplinary and holistic education; skill development and employability; research, innovation and entrepreneurship; capacity building of teachers for quality education; quality, ranking and accreditation; digital empowerment and online education; equitable and inclusive education; Indian knowledge system; and internationalisation of higher education, according to a government release.

PM Modi will also inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 590 crores. They include several initiatives under Varanasi Smart City and Urban Projects, including re-development of Namo Ghat in Phase-I along with construction of bathing jetty; conversion of diesel and petrol engines of 500 boats into CNG; redevelopment of Kameshwar Mahadev ward of Old Kashi and over 600 EWS flats constructed in village Harhua, Dasepur; new vending zone and urban place prepared under Lahartara-Chowka Ghat flyover; tourist facility and market complex at Dashashwamedh Ghat; and 33/11 KV Substation at Nagwa under IPDS Work Phase-3.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate various road projects and other projects related to improvement of sewerage and water supply in the district. Various social and education sector related projects to be inaugurated include ITI at Mahgaon village, second phase of Vedic Vigyan Kendra at BHU, a government girls home at Ramnagar, a theme park at a government old age home for women at Durgakund.

During the programme, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crores, the government said.

“To give a fillip to tourism in the region, PM will lay foundation stone for development work of Sarnath Buddhist Circuit under World Bank aided UP Pro-Poor tourism development project. Foundation stone will be laid for the construction of Paavan Path for Asht Vinakaya, Dwadash Jyotirling Yatra, Asht Bhairaw, Nav Gauri Yatra, tourism development work of five stoppages in Panchkosi Parikrama Yatra Marg and tourism development various wards in Old Kashi, the government said.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had inspected the venues of the Prime Ministers’ programme in Varanasi and directed officials for micro-level planning of the programmes.