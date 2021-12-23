PM Modi in Varanasi today, to unveil 22 projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Banas Dairy Sankul at a UP State Industrial Development Authority food park in Varanasi on Thursday, and kickstart multiple development initiatives. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation of 22 development projects worth more than Rs 870 crore.

The dairy will be built over 30 acres of land and will be built for about Rs 475 crore. It will be equipped to process five lakh litres of milk a day.

The prime minister will also digitally transfer Rs 35-crore bonuses to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy, and lay the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant in Ramnagar.

Modi will also launch a website and logo dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has developed the scheme with the help of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The unified logo of the two organisations will serve as the mark of quality for dairy products. It aims to simplify the certification process for the dairy sector.

Meanwhile, to reduce land ownership issues at the grassroots, the prime minister will virtually distribute rural residential rights record Gharauni to more than 20 lakh people.

The residential rights will be granted under the Svamitva Scheme of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Among the development projects that Modi will inaugurate in Varanasi are six redevelopment projects of Old Kashi wards, a parking space and a surface park at Beniabag, a beautification project of two ponds, one sewage treatment plant at Ramna village. He will also unveil advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations under the Smart City Mission.

Education projects that the prime minister will inaugurate include the Union Education Ministry’s Inter-University Centre for Teachers’ Education that has been built for around Rs 107 crore, and a Teachers’ Education Centre at the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies that has been built for over Rs 7 crore.

Modi will also unveil residential flats and staff quarters at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Karaundi.

Modi will also inaugurate health projects such as hostels for doctors and nurses, and a shelter home worth Rs 130 crore at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre. He will also unveil a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital at Bhadrasi, and lay the foundation of a Rs 49-crore Government Homeopathic Medical College in Pindra tehsil as part of the Ayush Mission.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation of two road-widening projects on the Prayagraj and Bhadohi routes to improve connectivity, and inaugurate the first phase of a tourism development project related to a Guru Ravidas Ji temple in the town of Sir Gobardhan. It is the birthplace of Guru Ravidas.

PM to address IIT-Kanpur convocation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, on December 28. Modi on Wednesday called on students of various IITs and the institutions’ vast global alumni network to share ideas for his speech.