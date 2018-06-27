PM Modi has time to visit mosques abroad, but not for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya: Praveen Togadia

“They have betrayed crores of Hindus by failing to enact a law for the construction of temples in Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi,” Togadia said. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) “They have betrayed crores of Hindus by failing to enact a law for the construction of temples in Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi,” Togadia said. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Former Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Praveen Togadia on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time to visit mosques in foreign countries but doesn’t have the time to come to Ayodhya and visit “Ram Lalla”.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Togadia said he would offer “a draft bill of Ayodhya Shriram Janamsthan Temple” at the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya. According to the draft, the bill is meant for the protection, preservation and restoration of the glory of ‘Shri Ram Janamsthan’, an ancient monument of great national importance, by construction of the grand temple of Ram at the place of his birth, Togadia added.

Targeting Modi, Togadia said he might not have got the chance to make the law (for the construction of Ram temple) as he is mostly busy with his foreign trips. “The prime minister has time to visit mosques in foreign countries, but doesn’t have time to come to Ayodhya and visit Ram Lalla,” he said. He further said, “BJP made a promise in its national convention and in the party manifesto that they would make the Ram temple. In 2014, they came to power with full mandate. I sat with RSS members and repeatedly asked for a timetable to bring a law in the Parliament. They (RSS men) met with the PM but he did not listen. It has been four years and no law has been made yet for (construction of) Ram temple. This is cheating Hindus… and Lord Ram.”

Togadia, who recently launched Antar-rashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), said that if the draft proposed by him is not passed by the BJP government at the Centre by October then he and his outfit would take out a rally from Lucknow to Ayodhya the same month. Togadia further said that he would send a charter of demands of Hindus to the PM, which would include enactment of a law for construction of Ram temple, introduction of the Uniform Civil Code and enforcement of a two-child norm.

