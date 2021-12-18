PM attacks Oppn, says ‘UP+Yogi bahut hai upyogi’

Stepping up his party’s campaign in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh where the BJP hopes to retain power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Opposition parties Saturday and praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying “UP+Yogi bahut hai upyogi (very useful)”.

He said the “double engine” was working for the development of the state and welfare of its people, building pucca houses for the poor and ensuring regular electricity supply across the state: “Modi aur Yogi din raat kaam karte hain aur karte rahenge” (Modi and Yogi work day and night and will continue doing so).”

Modi said that the law and order situation in the state, before the Yogi Adityanath government took charge, was so bad that men carrying kattas (countrymade pistols) would threaten people on the streets after sunset and girls faced problems in going to schools and colleges.

“Due to that situation, there was often news of exodus from villages. But in the last four-and-half years, the Yogi government has worked very hard to improve the situation. Today, when bulldozers run over the mafia, bring down illegal buildings, it hurts those who sheltered them (mafia),” he said.

He cited the example of Sotiganj in Meerut where scrap of vehicles stolen from across the country was traded. The previous state governments, he said, did not have the courage to act against those behind the trade, but the “dumdaar” (strong) Yogi government and the local administration shut it down.

“Those who like the company of the mafia will speak the language of the mafia. But we will glorify those who built this nation with passion and sacrifice,” he said, adding that a martyrs’ museum was being built in Shahjahanpur.

Targeting rival parties, Modi said: “They have problems with the country’s heritage because they are more concerned about their vote bank. They have problems with development because it makes the poor and ordinary people less dependent on them each passing day.”

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor in Varanasi earlier this week, said: “They (Opposition parties) have a problem with the building of a grand dham of Baba Vishwanath in Kashi, and also with the building of a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. They have a problem with the Ganga cleaning campaign. They raise questions over Army action against the masters of terror, and have put in the dock Made-in-India Corona vaccines, made by Indian scientists,” he said.

On the Ganga Expressway, the Prime Minister said development along the road will help increase income of farmers and open new doors of progress for UP.

He said it will be a source of five boons for the state: saving people’s time; increasing convenience for people; ensuring proper use of resources; increasing the capabilities of UP; and bringing all-round prosperity in UP.

In his address, Chief Minister Adityanath said the politics of linking areas or regions through expressways started in the country after 2014, and Prime Minister Modi had honoured issues related to farmers, labourers, youths, women, villages and faith.