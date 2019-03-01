PM Modi to visit Amethi on March 3, launch project to manufacture AK-47 rifles

The manufacture of modernised version of AK-47 rifles will begin in Korwa area of Amethi soon with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the project on March 3. The project, in collaboration with Russia, will be undertaken at the ordnance factory that was established in 2010.

Advertising

This will be Modi’s first visit to Amethi, the parliamentary constituency represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, after he became the Prime Minister. Modi recently visited Rae Bareli, represented by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Sources said that while the upgradation of the Korwa facility will be the highlight, the PM will also launch other projects and address a public meeting in Gauriganj area.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey and Minister in charge of Amethi Mohsin Raza visited the venue on Thursday to take stock of the preparations for the PM’s visit.

“On March 3, the Prime Minister will come here. Around 7.5 lakh units of the latest version of AK-47 will be manufactured here in collaboration with Russia,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Advertising

“The Centre signed a contract with Russia… but as per the agreement, there won’t be any transfer of technology,” said Chandrakant Dubey, Rahul Gandhi’s representative in Amethi.