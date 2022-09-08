PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme | Agriculture minister: 21 lakh selected beneficiaries in state found ineligible

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, 21 lakh farmers selected in Uttar Pradesh have been found ineligible in a probe, state Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said on Wednesday.

The amount given to those ineligible farmers so far under the scheme will be recovered from them, the minister added.

A total of 2.85 crore farmers were selected under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in the state, out of which 21 lakh beneficiaries have been found ineligible, Shahi told reporters here. While the verification of 1.71 crore beneficiaries has been completed, the verification of the remaining is underway, he added.There are many such cases in which both husband and wife are getting the benefit of this scheme, he said, adding those found ineligible included many who used to file income tax. The minister said that the amount will be recovered from the ineligible farmers.

Those found ineligible included many who used to file income tax, he noted.