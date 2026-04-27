PM to inaugurate Ganga Expressway on April 29, UP govt plans to set up 12 manufacturing clusters along it

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Ahead of the inauguration of the 594-km Ganga Expressway on April 29 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttar Pradesh government has drawn up plans to develop 12 industrial clusters along the corridor, pitching the project as a combined infrastructure and manufacturing initiative.
Officials said the clusters—termed Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters (IMLCs)—will come up across all 12 districts on the Meerut–Prayagraj stretch, with 6,507 acres identified for the purpose. The plan is being implemented by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).
The state has received 987 expressions of interest (EOIs) for the proposed nodes, translating into a potential investment of Rs 46,660 crore, officials claimed. The proposals span manufacturing, warehousing, logistics parks, e-commerce, and agro-processing.
Each node has been planned around local advantages, with the aim of creating a distributed industrial network along the expressway.
Bulandshahr, at 2,798 acres, is the largest proposed cluster. Other nodes include Sambhal (591 acres), Meerut (529 acres), Hardoi (335 acres), and Unnao (333 acres).
The 12 proposed locations are: Meerut (529 acres), Hapur (304 acres), Bulandshahr (2,798 acres), Amroha (348 acres), Sambhal (591 acres), Badaun (269 acres), Shahjahanpur (252 acres), Hardoi (335 acres), Unnao (333 acres), Raebareli (232 acres), Pratapgarh (263 acres), and Prayagraj (251 acres).
Officials said the integration of industrial clusters with the expressway is expected to reduce logistics costs and improve freight movement across regions. The corridor will connect western Uttar Pradesh with the central and eastern parts of the state.
Districts such as Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, and Pratapgarh are expected to see increased industrial activity as the clusters are developed.
The clusters will also require supporting infrastructure, including internal roads, utilities, and storage facilities. Development is expected to be taken up in phases alongside the operationalisation of the expressway, officials said.
PM Modi will inaugurate the six-lane Ganga Expressway, a 594-km greenfield road connecting Western, Central and Eastern regions of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
The new expressway, built at a cost of around Rs 36,230 crore, is expected to “significantly reduce” travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from the current 10-12 hours to approximately 6 hours.
In a statement on Sunday, the PMO said, “The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Ganga Expressway in Hardoi district, marking a significant milestone in the development of world-class infrastructure in the country…”
“The expressway traverses 12 districts – Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj – thereby connecting Western, Central, and Eastern regions of Uttar Pradesh through a single seamless high-speed corridor,” the statement said.
“A key highlight of the project is the provision of a 3.5 km-long Emergency Landing Facility (airstrip) in Shahjahanpur district. This dual-use infrastructure enhances national security preparedness and adds strategic value beyond economic benefits,” it said.
“The Ganga Expressway is envisioned as a major economic corridor, with the development of Integrated Manufacturing and Logistic Corridors over approximately 2,635 hectares across the 12 districts along its alignment. The expressway will reduce logistics costs, improve supply chain efficiency, and boost manufacturing competitiveness.”
The Prime Minister will begin his two-day visit on April 28 with Varanasi, where he will participate in Mahila Sammelan and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore.
On April 29, the Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja at Shri Kashi Vishawanath temple in Varanasi and then travel to Hardoi to inaugurate Ganga Expressway.
During his visit, the Prime Minister will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains: Banaras-Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya-Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus).
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram