PM to inaugurate Ganga Expressway on April 29, UP govt plans to set up 12 manufacturing clusters along it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 594-km Ganga Expressway on April 29. (File)

Ahead of the inauguration of the 594-km Ganga Expressway on April 29 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttar Pradesh government has drawn up plans to develop 12 industrial clusters along the corridor, pitching the project as a combined infrastructure and manufacturing initiative.

Officials said the clusters—termed Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters (IMLCs)—will come up across all 12 districts on the Meerut–Prayagraj stretch, with 6,507 acres identified for the purpose. The plan is being implemented by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

The state has received 987 expressions of interest (EOIs) for the proposed nodes, translating into a potential investment of Rs 46,660 crore, officials claimed. The proposals span manufacturing, warehousing, logistics parks, e-commerce, and agro-processing.