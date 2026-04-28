PM in Varanasi today, to address ‘Jan Aakrosh Mahila Sammelan’

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Tuesday on a two-day visit, and address a ‘Jan Aakrosh Mahila Sammelan’ later in the day.
The event, which is likely to have a gathering of around 50,000 women, will be managed entirely by women with the deployment of only women police personnel for security in and around the venue, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.
The public meeting will focus on issues of women’s dignity, safety, self-reliance, and equal opportunities, it added.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 163 projects worth Rs 6,322 crore. He will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains at the Banaras railway station, the government statement said.
According to the schedule, the PM will arrive at the Varanasi Airport in the afternoon and will reach the rally venue by helicopter around 5 pm. Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and others will receive him.
On Wednesday morning, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and is likely to hold a meeting with public representatives and party members.
The project inaugurations and laying of foundation stones include the construction of new roads, railway overbridges, flyovers, and widening of roads.
The PM will also visit Police Lines, Lahurabir and Maidagin.
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