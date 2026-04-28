PM in Varanasi today, to address ‘Jan Aakrosh Mahila Sammelan’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Tuesday on a two-day visit, and address a ‘Jan Aakrosh Mahila Sammelan’ later in the day.

The event, which is likely to have a gathering of around 50,000 women, will be managed entirely by women with the deployment of only women police personnel for security in and around the venue, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

The public meeting will focus on issues of women’s dignity, safety, self-reliance, and equal opportunities, it added.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 163 projects worth Rs 6,322 crore. He will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains at the Banaras railway station, the government statement said.