PM in Kannauj: BJP working to make itra a global brand, previous govt linked it to graft

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying that the itra (perfume) industry of Kannauj has been associated with corruption due to the policies of the previous government in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi was addressing a public rally in Kannauj.

Referring to the itra (perfume) industry there, Modi said, “One witness of the family-oriented parties’ bad policies is the perfume industry here in Kannauj. With their corruption and black deeds, they have brought shame to the perfume industry and associated the itra with corruption. We are working to make itra a global brand.”

Drawing a parallel between Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, Modi said Gujarat suffered due to “frequent riots” before the BJP came to power in the state.

“There was a time when Gujarat was in the same situation. The Congress government had created a situation where businesses couldn’t prosper. People weren’t safe. And riots used to happen every year. In 10 years, seven years would see riots. There used to be riots over small issues, such as the flying of kites. And because of that there used to be curfew and people had to sell their house for cheap prices and the identity of the houses had to be changed. Gujarat was stuck in this situation for a long time. When the people of Gujarat gave a chance to the BJP, the situation changed. We gave primary importance to the law-and-order [situation], the rule of law. Now,

people from all sections and communities are working for the development of Gujarat and the country,” said Modi.

“For the past two days, after polling in the first phase [in Uttar Pradesh], the parivaarvadis (dynasts) have stopped dreaming. You know why? Because they can’t sleep. They were thinking that they would spread casteism, communalism and divide votes. But I am happy that the people of UP are uniting in voting against those who support mafia and rioters. This unity is in favour of making the state free of riots. It is in favour of law and order and women’s safety and security,” said Modi.

He appealed to voters to ensure that votes are not divided based on caste and religion. “For investment, the first condition is an atmosphere of peace. Hence, today, Uttar Pradesh is giving primary importance to law and order,” said Modi.

Targeting the SP, the PM said those “whose politics revolve around crime and goondagardi can’t improve”. “You should see what kind of candidates they have given tickets to. Most of their candidates are history-sheeters and their condition is such that some people are contesting elections from jail,” he said.

“In democracy, the government is of the people, by the people and for the people. But for the family-oriented parties of our country, the basis is of the family, by the family and for the family,” he added.

Modi said that under previous governments, the identity of UP districts was based on the mafia there, while over the past five years under the Yogi Adityanath-led government, the identity of districts is based on the products of the districts under the One District, One Product scheme.

“In UP, the fight is not for who forms the government and who doesn’t. The entire state and country knows that the BJP and Yogi [Adityanath] will come back [to power]. The first phase [of polling] has ensured this. The fight is for how many extra seats we [BJP] will get compared to last time,” said Modi.

Modi said UP can only benefit from the Centre’s policies when the state has a government “with better understanding” with the Centre. “Poor were given houses because the state has a double engine government,” said Modi.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “The people of Kannauj should ask ‘him’ questions. Why did you defame the trader of Kannauj? Why did you kill the trade of itra, rosewater and gulkand (rose petal concentrate) by GST and demonetisation? Why didn’t you complete the work on hospitals, perfume park in Kannauj? Why do you hate the fragrance so much?”