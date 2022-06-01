Plea for survey of Lucknow mosque: Session court tells litigants to move lower court

While hearing a civil revision suit on Lucknow’s Teele Wali Masjid, a local session court on Tuesday ordered the Hindu litigants to seek direction for a survey of the mosque complex from a lower court where the suit was filed in 2013 and is pending there.

“The court heard arguments from both sides on an application seeking direction for a survey of the mosque complex. The court in its order directed the applicants to move lower court where the civil suit is still pending,” said advocate Shishir Chaturvedi, who represented the Hindu litigants.

Advocate Munnawar Sultan, who represented the Teele Wali Masjid, said the court passed the order after refusing to entertain the application of the Hindu litigants.

The session court has fixed July 2 as the next date for hearing in the revision civil suit.

District Government Counsel (Civil) Ritesh Rastogi said the application seeking direction for a survey of the disputed area of Teele Wali Masjid was filed in the session court on May 19. “Today, I requested the court to restrain people from making any statement in the case as the matter is still pending in the court,” Rastogi added.

According to Rastogi, a civil suit was filed in 2013 in a lower civil court on behalf of Lord Sheshnagesth Tileshwar Mahadev Virajman, Laxman Tila Sheshnag Teerth Bhoomi, and others claiming that during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, a Hindu religious structure was demolished to make way for a mosque, commonly known as Teele Wali Masjid. The petitioners had claimed that a portion of the land on which the mosque stood belonged to them and should be handed over to them.

The suit was opposed by the Muslim side. After hearing both the parties, the civil court judge declined to reject the entire suit. “After the civil court rejected our application, we filed a revision petition against the civil court order in the session court,” said advocate Sultan.