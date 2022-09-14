Plea by Mathura Dalit family: HC orders CBI probe against 35 policemen for lodging ‘false cases’

The Allahabad High Court has ordered a CBI probe against 35 police officers accused of lodging “false cases” against members of a Dalit family in Mathura district.

The court was hearing a petition filed by one Sumit Kumar, and his brother Puneet Kumar. They alleged that some police officials in Mathura lodged “a large number of fraudulent and false cases” against them to pressure them to compromise in other cases.

In a September 6 order, Justice Suneet Kumar and Justice Syed Waiz Mian of the Allahabad High Court said, “…it is evident the police personnel of Mathura district have been stage managing to lodge false cases against the family of petitioner of which notice has been taken by the National Human Rights Commission and SC Commission.”

The petition sought quashing of an FIR, lodged on March 24 this year, for kidnapping and abduction. It also sought transferring the case to the CBI.

As per the petition, one Prem Singh and another person tried to kill Puneet Kumar on October 4, 2013. A complaint was then lodged by Puneet’s mother, Maya Devi, to the police. The petition alleged that instead of lodging an FIR based on the complaint, police booked Puneet’s brother Sumit under CrPC sections.

Maya Devi then moved court, which ordered lodging of an FIR for attempt to murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy in the October 4, 2013, incident based on her complaint. While an FIR was lodged at Highway police station in Mathura on the court’s order, the petitioner claimed “aggrieved, police officials, in connivance with the accused persons”, lodged an FIR against them and Maya Devi at the same police station in a case of assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty.